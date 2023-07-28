DIETERICH — Adam Niemerg is seeking a third term in the Illinois House.

Niemerg, R-Dieterich, represents the 102nd District, which includes all or part of Coles, Champaign, Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Edgar, Jasper, Lawrence and Vermillion counties.

“I ran for office because I was concerned about the direction of our state. I saw tremendous problems and wanted to be part of the solution,” said Niemerg, who was first elected the House in 2020.

In a news release, Niemerg highlighted his sponsorship of HB 2607, a bill to protect minors under 13 in abuse cases allowing them to give remote testimony via closed-circuit television which was signed into law.

He also noted his opposition a bill which allows businesses, universities and other building establishments to designate multi-occupancy all gender bathrooms if they choose so.

“I’m proud to be a founding member of the Illinois Freedom Caucus, where we hold Democrats and Republicans accountable for their actions in Illinois. The grassroots, conservative movement is just starting, and we are growing expectantly. I am running for state representative again because I want to continue to build on that momentum.”

Close Republican members of the Illinois House of Representatives are sworn in during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, looks on during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Jan. 11. State Rep. Gregg Johnson, D-East Moline, votes for Emanuel Chris Welch, D-Hillside, to be Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. State Rep. Bill Hauter, R-Morton, votes for Tony McCombie, R-Savana, to be Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. State Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, votes for Tony McCombie, R-Savana, to be Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Emanuel Chris Welch, D-Hillside, is sworn in as Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Emanuel Chris Welch, D-Hillside, speaks after being elected Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Jan. 11. State Rep. Mary Flowers, D-Chicago, hugs new Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savana, during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. State Rep. Sue Scherer applauds during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Emanuel Chris Welch, D-Hillside, hugs family after being sworn in as Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Tony McCombie, R-Savana, speaks after being elected Minority Leader of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias makes the declaration of the order of business during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Emanuel Chris Welch speaks after being elected Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Emanuel Chris Welch speaks after being elected Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. House members take the Pledge of Allegiance on Wednesday at the start of inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield. Democrat Sharon Chung of Bloomington reacts after being sworn in Wednesday as representative for the Illinois House 91st District during inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield. Photos: Illinois lawmakers sworn in for 103rd General Assembly Illinois lawmakers were sworn in for new terms Wednesday. Scenes from the day: Republican members of the Illinois House of Representatives are sworn in during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, looks on during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Jan. 11. State Rep. Gregg Johnson, D-East Moline, votes for Emanuel Chris Welch, D-Hillside, to be Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. State Rep. Bill Hauter, R-Morton, votes for Tony McCombie, R-Savana, to be Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. State Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, votes for Tony McCombie, R-Savana, to be Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Emanuel Chris Welch, D-Hillside, is sworn in as Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Emanuel Chris Welch, D-Hillside, speaks after being elected Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Jan. 11. State Rep. Mary Flowers, D-Chicago, hugs new Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savana, during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. State Rep. Sue Scherer applauds during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Emanuel Chris Welch, D-Hillside, hugs family after being sworn in as Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Tony McCombie, R-Savana, speaks after being elected Minority Leader of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias makes the declaration of the order of business during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Emanuel Chris Welch speaks after being elected Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. Emanuel Chris Welch speaks after being elected Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday. House members take the Pledge of Allegiance on Wednesday at the start of inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield. Democrat Sharon Chung of Bloomington reacts after being sworn in Wednesday as representative for the Illinois House 91st District during inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield.