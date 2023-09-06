MATTOON — Plans for a 160-acre subdivision that will include a youth sports complex and a commercial area are continuing to move forward.

Developers of the planned Emerald Acres Sports Connection have now won city approval for the final plat for the entire subdivision and for the special use permit for creating outdoor sports fields on 86-acres of this property.

The Mattoon City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday evening to approve these plat and permit requests from AJMA Holdings, Speer RE Holdings, and Mattoon Sports Complex Inc.

“This is a big economic project for the city of Mattoon, one of the biggest we have ever done,” said Mayor Rick Hall during the council meeting. He added that the completed sports complex is projected to draw 500,000 visitors per year to Mattoon and businesses here.

Emerald Acres is set to be built on 110 acres donated by Rural King of Mattoon, which plans to open its more than 40 adjacent acres to related development. This area is off of the southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16/Charleston Avenue.

The plat envisions a 16-lot, 160-acre subdivision on vacant former farmland accessed by Remington Road extending east, Swords Drive south, Fort Worth Way east and south, and new Wooddell Drive east from Dettro Drive.

“We have to have this subdivision in place before we can officially adopt the tax increment financing (district),” said City Administrator Kyle Gill of one of the funding mechanisms for the Emerald Acres project.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council held a public hearing about the proposed TIF district centered on a Remington Road Redevelopment Project Area.

Property tax revenue generated by new development within the TIF district will be directed toward improvements there, such as reimbursing for the $2.5 million projected costs for city streets, sidewalks, utilities, and storm water control measures there.

The Remington Road TIF district proposal will now be presented to the council for a vote as the city prepares to seek state approval for this district.

Emerald Acres’ fieldhouse is set to open in 2024 with eight basketball and 16 volleyball courts. The outdoor site is set to open in 2025 with eight baseball/softball fields and 12 multipurpose fields. Earthwork is underway at the fieldhouse site.

In other matters, the council held a public hearing Tuesday evening on a planned Lake Paradise pathways revitalization project.

Community Development and Planning Manager Alex Benishek said the city has received a commitment for a team of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps workers to build 5 miles of trails along Lake Paradise between Sept. 15 and Nov. 7.

Benishek said this free work, valued at $70,000, will be done on city-owned woodland at least 200 feet from adjacent private properties while the workers stay at Camp New Hope at Lake Mattoon. He said the city will then follow a long range maintenance plan for the trails.

“It’s really the first step in reinvesting in Lake Paradise and Lake Mattoon,” Benishek said. He said the city intends to create a new watershed management plan for the two lakes and eventually connect them to the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail in Mattoon.

