MATTOON — Glenn Poshard has a long resume in public life, including serving as a congressman, a candidate for Illinois governor, and president of Southern Illinois University.

That public service is chronicled in depth his new book, "Son of Southern Illinois: Glenn Poshard’s Life in Politics and Education," which he co-authored with journalist Carl Walworth of Mattoon.

However, Poshard said during a book signing on Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Mattoon that he is also thankful to have been able to record important aspects of his personal life, including his love of poetry, with the help of Walworth. The tour also made stops Thursday in Effingham, Sullivan and Decatur.

Poshard said he has written poetry throughout his life to deal with tragedies, such as the loss of a beloved cousin in Vietnam, and to help make career decisions, like running for re-election to Congress in a district with newly redrawn boundaries.

"I hope young people can learn a little bit (through the book) about how poetry can be therapeutic and help with making decisions at important points in our lives," Poshard said, adding that his teachers helped him develop this love of poetry. He writes in the book about the positive impact that teachers had on his life.

Poshard began his political career serving as a state senator for over four years before serving from 1989-1999 in Congress. Poshard was the Democrat nominee for Illinois governor in the 1998 election.

Following his political career, Poshard returned to his alma mater as the vice chancellor for administration at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He was then appointed to the SIU Board of Trustees in 2004 and then president of the SIU system in 2005. Poshard remained president until 2014.

The former congressman said the new book also addresses how he has dealt with depression and sought treatment for it over the years and during his career in public service. Poshard said he hopes that sharing his story will help others fighting this battle.

"People can have depression in their lives, overcome this and be OK," Poshard said.

Walworth, former publisher of the Journal Gazette and Times-Courier, said the partnership behind the writing of "Son of Southern Illinois" begin in the mid-2010s before he took his current post as director of the Mattoon Public Library in 2017.

During a trip to Southern Illinois, Walworth said he got in contact with Poshard about having lunch. He said the former congressman reached out to him months later about writing a book about his life.

Walworth subsequently interviewed Poshard's colleagues and conducted research in Southern Illinois and beyond over the course of several years in preparation for the book.

"It has been a lot of fun to do this," Walworth said.

