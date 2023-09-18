MATTOON — The City Council may take action Tuesday evening regarding a proposed tax increment financing district that would help generate development funding for the planned Emerald Acres Sports Connection.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on a plan, boundary and TIF district status for the Remington Road Redevelopment Project Area, which would encompass the planned sports complex and adjacent commercial area near the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Interstate 57.

Emerald Acres is set to be built on 110 acres donated by the Mattoon-based Rural King company, which plans to open its more than 40 adjacent acres to related commercial development.

“Development within this area is planned to include a shopping center with various retail stores, service businesses, and restaurants, hotels and a sports complex consisting of an indoor sports and events facility and outdoor sports facility including soccer, multi-purpose, baseball, and softball fields,” the TIF plan states.

The TIF plan states that flooding conditions that constitute “blight” make much of this property unusable without “extraordinary expense,” include adding large amounts of dirt fill to raise building elevations, construction of storm water management infrastructure, and installation of streets and utility lines.

Having blighted designation can help a property become eligible for TIF district status, which the city plans to seek from the state. If this status is approved, the city could then direct increased property tax revenue generated by new development within the district back into public improvements there.

“The city intends to use tax increment financing, as well as other economic development resources, as available, to facilitate redevelopment of the area. It is the intent of the city to induce the investment of significant private capital in the area,” the TIF plan states.

In other matters, the council also will consider authorizing the city to join the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority to address the vacant, abandoned and deteriorating properties in Mattoon.

City Community Development and Planning Director Alex Benishek has said the city could work with the Land Bank Authority to get partial home rule authority so it can acquire vacant or deteriorating houses faster and more affordably to facilitate redevelopment.

Without this authority, Benishek has said the legal process needed to demolish a vacant, deteriorated house takes two-three years.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. The full agenda and information on attending remotely is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/download/city-council-meeting-2023-09-19/.

