SHELBYVILLE — As the Shelby County Board continues debating whether to sell the county farm, some residents have suggested this site could instead become part of a park district.

"If you want to protect the farm, make a park district," said Jarrad Yantis, co-owner of Regenerative Life Farm in Findlay. He said residents could vote to create a park district as a taxing body, which would be led by an elected board.

Yantis said the county board could then transfer ownership of the farm to the park district, which would not be as restricted in how it uses property as the county is under state law.

"Park districts can do so many things that counties can't do. (Park district land) is meant for public purpose, that's the whole point of it," Yantis said. He added that he plans to work with fellow residents to present a park district proposal to the board.

The county board heard this park district idea during its September meeting Thursday night, at which the board also received an intergovernmental agreement request from the city of Shelbyville for its planned dive team. The Shelby County Dive Team members resigned as a group on July 18.

Several attendees in the packed courtroom that hosted the meeting spoke against the county selling the farmland. Many raised their hands when county board member Mitchell Shuff, who is on the Farm Committee, asked if they are interested in the park district suggestion being further explored.

Board chairman Robert Orman said he is interested in "investigating this whole scenario" regarding the idea of a park district.

"For four years, we have been exploring all the options," Orman said, a remark that elicited groans from some audience members. "Now we have something to work with."

The Shelby County farmland includes 197 tillable acres but spans roughly 240 acres because of a cemetery also on the property. It was leased from the 1950s until about three years ago, when questions about whether the county can legally own and rent out farmland began to arise.

Though Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation earlier this year that clarifies that counties, with some restrictions, can lease publicly-owned farmland, opponents of the farm claim that Shelby County's fails to provide a specific "public purpose" that is required under the new law.

In a related matter, the board voted Thursday evening to allow farmer Kenny Compton to mow the weeds and disc the county farm ground for $30 per acre, for 197 acres, upon recommendation of the Farm Committee.

Board member Carol Cole, a member of the Farm Committee, said the Shelby County Health Department has called for the weeds to be trimmed and State's Attorney Robert Hanlon has signed off on having this work done. Hanlon's authorization letter was read aloud during the meeting.

Regarding the dive team, the intergovernmental agreement request from Mayor Jeff Johnson followed the Shelbyville City Council's Sept. 6 vote to create a dive team.

Under the agreement, Johnson wrote that the city would provide dive rescue operations in Shelby County's jurisdiction. He said the county would be indemnified by the city and named as an additional insured party on the city's liability insurance on a primary, noncontributory basis.

"In exchange, the city would request that the county provide the city all dive team equipment currently in its possession," Johnson said.

County dive team members resigned after board member Sonny Ross told the team to “cease any and all operations until further notice" due to questions about whether the team was insured and properly formed.

The intergovernmental agreement request was listed under the correspondence portion of the county board's meeting agenda. The board took no action on this request Thursday evening.

Shelbyville City Council member Mark Shanks, who was a member of the county dive team, estimated that it would take a few years for the county to assemble and train a new team. He said former county team members are already trained and are ready to serve on the city team.

"We are hoping that the city can stand up a dive team and be operational very soon," Shanks said. In the meantime, he said the small dive team from adjacent Moultrie County is tasked with being the first group to be dispatched to water rescue operations in Shelby County.

Thursday's county board meeting agenda had included a proposal to appoint Jordan Camic as county dive team commander. Orman said he skipped this proposal because they have some "house cleaning to do first."

