CHARLESTON — Participants in Charleston CAN have been busy in recent months painting light poles around the courthouse square, clearing downed trees from trails and organizing special events.

Those projects are just the beginning of this community planning organization's ideas for helping Charleston continue to develop its cultural and economic resources.

Community members are invited to learn about these ideas and potentially volunteer to help with them when Charleston CAN (Community Action Network) holds a town meeting at 5:45pm. Tuesday, Sep. 12, at the Charleston High School auditorium.

"We can always use the extra hands to make it happen," said Charleston CAN President Adam Fifield of upcoming community development projects.

Fifield said about 100 volunteers have gotten involved since Charleston first sought long-term planning help this spring from the MAPPING the Future of Your Community Program through the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University.

Participants in a subsequent series of public MAPPING sessions developed high priority goals for the future of the community and a plan of action for achieving the goals. They now are set to share those goals and seek additional volunteers during Tuesday's meeting.

Charleston CAN has chosen to pursue goals in six focus areas: shopping and dining, campus and community, parks and recreation, beautification and infrastructure, arts, and history and tourism.

As an example, the campus and community area focuses on enhancing relations with Eastern Illinois University and its students.

Fifield said Charleston CAN volunteers pursued this effort and their beautification goals on Aug. 19 by partnering with EIU students to paint light poles around the square as a community service project marking the start of the fall semester.

"We both need each other. EIU needs Charleston and Charleston needs EIU," Fifield said.

EIU President Jay Gatrell and Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs are set to make short presentations at Tuesday's meeting, along with members of the MAPPING the Future of Your Community Program staff.

Attendees also will hear from representatives of all six of the goal area action teams, who are working on projects specifically designed to achieve the long-term goals.

Fifield said these teams already have been taking action in the community to support the city of Charleston's ongoing efforts.

This has included volunteers partnering with the Charleston Tourism Office to organize an Uncle Abe's BBQ Showdown on Oct. 14 on the square and volunteers clearing downed trees along Lake Charleston following a summer storm.

"There was a group of us there chain sawing probably 30 trees that were crossing the trails," Fifield said of this city woodland.

To conclude the meeting, attendees will be able to browse booths set up by each goal committee and to learn more about their group’s projects. The CHS Industries vocational program will provide desserts during this timeframe.

Volunteer Sarah Dowell, who is the administrator of the Charleston CAN group page on Facebook, noted there that this organization can accept donations for its action teams and projects through the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.

"(Charleston CAN) wouldn't be possible without our generous donors and supporters," Dowell said.

For more information about Charleston CAN and the town meeting, email adam.m.fifield@gmail.com.

Photos: EIU students paint light poles on courthouse square in Charleston Courthouse background (copy) City Hall backdrop Flower backdrop Jackson Avenue backdrop