1 Charleston council member files for re-election
1 Charleston council member files for re-election

CHARLESTON — One Charleston City Council member filed to run for another term on Monday.

Filing to run in the April 6 election was Matthew Hutti, who's one of two of the council's members whose seats are up for election next year.

Also up for election is the seat of council member Dennis Malak and the position of Mayor Brandon Combs.

Monday marked the first day of the election filing period for the Charleston council, which runs through Nov. 23.

Hutti was first elected to the council in 2013 and Malak was elected in 2017 and is completing his first term. Combs was a council member in 2015 when he was appointed mayor after the death of then-Mayor Larry Rennels; he was elected to the office in 2017.

The filing period for the Mattoon city elections and most other elections that will be on the ballot in April is Dec. 14-21.

