100% of Mattoon property tax levy revenue projected to go to pension costs, library operating costs

MATTOON — All of the revenue generated by the city's newly approved 2020-2021 property tax levy is projected to go to fund pension costs, after the share of this revenue for the Mattoon Public Library's general operating costs is obligated.
The Mattoon City Council voted Tuesday to approve a levy that will seek $4.79 million in tax revenue. City Finance Director Beth Wright said Wednesday she estimates the levy will bring in $4.67 million after the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law in effect in Coles County is applied.
Wright said the library receives its share of the levy revenue, projected at 9.87% in the new levy, before the remaining revenue is obligated for other city funding needs.
She said the city's growing pension costs are projected to increase by $435,409 this levy year and reach the point of using all of the remaining levy revenue after the library funding is obligated. Specifically, she said 90.27% of the levy revenue will go to police and fire pension costs.
All of the pension cots for other employee groups will then need to be paid out of the city's general fund, Wright said.
"There is going to be nothing left (of the levy revenue) for other city purposes," Wright said, adding that the city will have to rely more on revenue from the local sales tax and other sources. "We are really under a crunch here with our pension costs."
Wright estimated that the new levy will produce a Mattoon city tax rate of 2.3314, up from 2.2844. She the city's share of the tax revenue from a $100,000 house, for example, will increase by $12.84 for the year under this new rate.
The city has been struggling to cover rising costs for pensions, health insurance and other costs for several years now while revenue from property taxes and sales taxes had stayed flat. Revenue from sales taxes, hotel stays, and video has recently take a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members approved deficit budgets for 2019-20 and 2020-21, deficits that the city planned to offset by using its emergency reserves fund. City officials have said they will eventually deplete this fund, which had been at about $5 million going into 2020-2021, if this practice continues.
In other matters Tuesday, the council postponed the proposed hiring of two police officers and an assistant information technology director to fill current or upcoming vacancies on staff.
City Clerk Susan O'Brien said a vote of at least four of the five council members is needed to approve a hiring. She said Mayor Tim Gover was unable to attend Tuesday's meeting, and the council wants everyone present before voting on these proposals. The votes are now set for the Dec. 15 meeting.
