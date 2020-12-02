100% of Mattoon property tax levy revenue projected to go to pension costs, library operating costs

"There is going to be nothing left (of the levy revenue) for other city purposes," Wright said, adding that the city will have to rely more on revenue from the local sales tax and other sources. "We are really under a crunch here with our pension costs."

Wright estimated that the new levy will produce a Mattoon city tax rate of 2.3314, up from 2.2844. She the city's share of the tax revenue from a $100,000 house, for example, will increase by $12.84 for the year under this new rate.

The city has been struggling to cover rising costs for pensions, health insurance and other costs for several years now while revenue from property taxes and sales taxes had stayed flat. Revenue from sales taxes, hotel stays, and video has recently take a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council members approved deficit budgets for 2019-20 and 2020-21, deficits that the city planned to offset by using its emergency reserves fund. City officials have said they will eventually deplete this fund, which had been at about $5 million going into 2020-2021, if this practice continues.