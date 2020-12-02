100% of Mattoon property tax levy revenue projected to go to pension costs

MATTOON — All of the revenue generated by the city's newly approved 2020-2021 property tax levy is projected to go to fund pension costs.

The Mattoon City Council voted Tuesday to approve a levy that will seek $4.79 million in tax revenue. City Finance Director Beth Wright said Wednesday she estimates the levy will bring in $4.67 million after the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law in effect in Coles County is applied.

Wright said the city's growing pension costs are projected to increase by $435,409 this levy year and reach the point of using 100% of the levy revenue. Specifically, she said 90.27% will go to police and fire pension costs and 9.87% will go to Mattoon Public Library pension costs.

"There is going to be nothing left (of the levy revenue) for other city purposes," Wright said, adding that the city will have to rely more on revenue from the local sales tax and other sources. "We are really under a crunch here with our pension costs."