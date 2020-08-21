2,200 Coles County voters seek mail-in ballots

In signing it, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the law would allow more people to “hold accountable a truly representative and transparent government” from the “safety of their own homes” while reducing thespread of COVID-19. But a lawsuit filed by Chicago-area Republicans this month alleges the expanded vote-by-mail program is a “partisan scheme” to help Democrats get votes and could open the door to election fraud.

Mail-in ballots also have become a flash-point nationally after President Donald Trump questioned the security of the practice and the possibility of service disruptions were raised.

Democratic attorneys general in six states and the District of Columbia sued the Postal Service on Friday over changes they say have undermined mail-in voting ahead of the November election. The case is similar to but slightly different than a federal suit filed Tuesday in Washington state that also included Illinois and other states as plaintiff.

Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.