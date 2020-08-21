2,200 Coles County voters seek mail-in ballots

CHARLESTON — There could be an increased interest in voting by mail in Coles County, based on the number of voters who’ve asked for the ballots.
The number applications for vote-by-mail ballots the Coles County Clerk’s Office has received is already well above the total for either the 2018 or 2016 general elections, Clerk Julie Coe said.
She said the office has received nearly 2,200 applications as of this week, while the office can still send applications to voters who request them until Oct. 29.
According to the clerk’s office, the total number of mailed ballots for the county in 2016, the last presidential election, was just 1,737. For the 2018 general election, it was 1,434.
The increase in applications was likely spurred by a new state law that required vote-by-mail applications be automatically sent to those who voted in the 2018 general election, the 2019 consolidated election or this year's primary election.
Supporters of the new law said it will help voters decide if concerns about the coronavirus outbreak might make them want to vote by mail instead of going to public polling places.
In signing it, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the law would allow more people to “hold accountable a truly representative and transparent government” from the “safety of their own homes” while reducing thespread of COVID-19. But a lawsuit filed by Chicago-area Republicans this month alleges the expanded vote-by-mail program is a “partisan scheme” to help Democrats get votes and could open the door to election fraud.
Mail-in ballots also have become a flash-point nationally after President Donald Trump questioned the security of the practice and the possibility of service disruptions were raised.
Democratic attorneys general in six states and the District of Columbia sued the Postal Service on Friday over changes they say have undermined mail-in voting ahead of the November election. The case is similar to but slightly different than a federal suit filed Tuesday in Washington state that also included Illinois and other states as plaintiff.
Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.
In light of some concerns about possible voter fraud with mailed ballots, Coe said there are several precautions in place to help ensure accuracy. State law requires county election judges to compare voters’ signatures on the mailed ballots to the signatures on file with the voters' registrations, she said. Coe said the voter signature on the vote-by-mail application is also compared to the one on that voter’s registration.
Also, voters who receive vote-by-mail ballots can still change their minds and vote at their polling places on Election Day instead, Coe also said. However, the voter must turn in the vote-by-mail ballot before a new ballot is issued, she explained.
Vote-by-mail ballots can also be returned in person to the county clerk's office.
Also, in-person early voting will again be available, beginning Sept. 24, offering voters another choice if they can't or don't want to go vote at polling places on Nov. 3.
Coe said the Mattoon early voting location has changed. It was previously the city clerk's office at Mattoon City Hall but will now be the Salvation Army Citadel, 1300 Richmond Ave.
The county clerk's office at the courthouse remains as the Charleston early voting site.
The Mattoon site will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and the county clerk's office is open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Both sites will also be open from 9 a.m.-noon on two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31.
In-person voting at polling places will still take place on Election Day. Also, voting by mail was already an option.
Coe said she also received inquiries about possibly having drop boxes for ballots, but decided against pursuing them to help make sure ballots are handled properly.
She added that she currently doesn't plan to change any polling place locations because of the coronavirus outbreak. Safety precautions will be in place at polling places on Election Day, she said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax: Here’s what you need to know
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax: Here’s what you need to know
Illinois voters in November will be deciding on an issue that will impact both the state’s financial future and their own pocketbooks: an amendment to the state Constitution that would replace Illinois’s flat-rate income tax with a graduated-rate structure.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.