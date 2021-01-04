 Skip to main content
3 Mattoon public works employees retiring in January
MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled Tuesday evening to acknowledge the recent retirement of three longtime employees from the Mattoon Public Works Department.

Steve Ritter has retired after more 31 years of service with the street department, Kevin Kirts has retired after more than 20 years with the street department, and Glen Sloan has retired after more than 15 years with the wastewater treatment plant. 

In addition, the council will consider appropriating $615,100 in motor fuel tax funds for general street maintenance needs in 2021.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, where access is limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those whishing to attend the meeting remotely can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210105, meeting number (access code): 126 393 1734, meeting password: 20819; or by calling 415-655-0001 and using the meeting number and password.

The full meeting agenda is at mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings/.

