32-unit housing development planned in Arthur
ARTHUR — The Illinois Housing Development Authority Board announced on Friday that federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits have been awarded to help create a 32-unit housing development in Arthur.

A state press release reported that the Arthur Homes development will create affordable housing through a mix of duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes for local veterans, families and persons with disabilities. Sponsored by Christian County Integrated Community Services, each unit will offer an attached garage, in-unit laundry and a balcony or patio.

“Illinois’ tax credit program is a critical tool in our efforts to provide safe and affordable housing for all of our residents, and to build an economy that works for everyone,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the release. 

Charleston, Mattoon Chamber members to vote on merging

The Internal Revenue Service allocates tax credits annually to each state based on population. In Illinois, the Housing Development Authority awards the credits through a competitive application process.

Once developers receive the credits,  they sell them to investors and use the equity generated to reduce construction and operating costs. The savings in underwriting are passed on to the renter in the form of below-market rents, which must remain affordable for at least 30 years.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

