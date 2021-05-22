32-unit housing development planned in Arthur

ARTHUR — The Illinois Housing Development Authority Board announced on Friday that federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits have been awarded to help create a 32-unit housing development in Arthur.

A state press release reported that the Arthur Homes development will create affordable housing through a mix of duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes for local veterans, families and persons with disabilities. Sponsored by Christian County Integrated Community Services, each unit will offer an attached garage, in-unit laundry and a balcony or patio.

“Illinois’ tax credit program is a critical tool in our efforts to provide safe and affordable housing for all of our residents, and to build an economy that works for everyone,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}