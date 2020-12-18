3rd candidate files to run for Mattoon mayor

MATTOON — A third person has filed to run for mayor of Mattoon, the first candidate for the position who is not currently a Mattoon city council member.
The new candidate for mayor is Randolf “Randy” Hausle. He joins council members Preston Owen and Rick Hall as candidates who have filed for the office so far.
There was apparently some confusion earlier about whether Hausle was running for mayor or for a council seat. The City Clerk’s Office indicated on Friday that he filed to run for mayor.
The mayor’s position is open following the Dec. 3 death of Mayor Tim Gover. Owen is currently serving as acting mayor.
Support Local Journalism
The office will be on the ballot for the April 6 election and will also include all the seats on the council. The filing period for candidates ends Monday.
Current council members Dave Cox and Sandra Graven have filed for re-election. Also filing to run for council seats are David Phipps, George "Butch" Gullion, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, Steve Ratliff, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White.
Gallery: Historic front pages from the JG-TC archives
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
May 21, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
July 28, 1914 - World War I
July 21, 1969 - Moon landing
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
April 15, 1912 - Titanic collides with iceberg
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.