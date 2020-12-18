 Skip to main content
3rd candidate files to run for Mattoon mayor
MATTOON

MATTOON — A third person has filed to run for mayor of Mattoon, the first candidate for the position who is not currently a Mattoon city council member.

The new candidate for mayor is Randolf “Randy” Hausle. He joins council members Preston Owen and Rick Hall as candidates who have filed for the office so far.

There was apparently some confusion earlier about whether Hausle was running for mayor or for a council seat. The City Clerk’s Office indicated on Friday that he filed to run for mayor.

The mayor’s position is open following the Dec. 3 death of Mayor Tim Gover. Owen is currently serving as acting mayor.

The office will be on the ballot for the April 6 election and will also include all the seats on the council. The filing period for candidates ends Monday.

Current council members Dave Cox and Sandra Graven have filed for re-election. Also filing to run for council seats are David Phipps, George "Butch" Gullion, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, Steve Ratliff, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White.

