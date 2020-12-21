4 in running for Mattoon mayor, 12 candidates file for city council

MATTOON — The number of candidates in the April 6 Mattoon municipal election grew to a total of four for mayor and a dozen for city council by the close of the filing period early Monday evening.

Alex L. Walker filed on Monday to run for mayor and joined a field that already included incumbent council members Rick Hall and Preston Owen, as well as challenger Randolf “Randy” Hausle.

The mayor’s position is vacant going into the election season following the Dec. 3 death of Mayor Tim Gover, 82, who had been in office for 10 years. Owen, as finance commissioner on the council, has been serving as mayor pro tem to handle the mayor's responsibilities on a temporary basis since then. The council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday night to appoint one of its members as acting mayor until after the election.