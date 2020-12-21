4 in running for Mattoon mayor, 12 candidates file for city council

MATTOON — The number of candidates in the April 6 Mattoon municipal election grew to a total of four for mayor and a dozen for city council by the close of the filing period early Monday evening.
Alex L. Walker filed on Monday to run for mayor and joined a field that already included incumbent council members Rick Hall and Preston Owen, as well as challenger Randolf “Randy” Hausle.
The mayor’s position is vacant going into the election season following the Dec. 3 death of Mayor Tim Gover, 82, who had been in office for 10 years. Owen, as finance commissioner on the council, has been serving as mayor pro tem to handle the mayor's responsibilities on a temporary basis since then. The council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday night to appoint one of its members as acting mayor until after the election.
All four seats on the city council will be up for election on April 6. Challengers James "Jim" Closson, Zachary Haifley, and Rob Scheffer filed on Monday to run for council. They joined a field that already included incumbents Dave Cox and Sandra Graven, plus challengers George "Butch" Gullion, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, David Phipps, Steve Ratliff, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White.
The filing period, which started on Dec. 14, also produced contested races for the school boards in Charleston and Mattoon.
Charleston school board
The contested race for Charleston school board resulted from incumbent Matt Titus and challengers Drew Pounds and Brandon Wright filing to run for one available seat in the part of the school district that is roughly equal to the city limits.
There are two available seats for the remaining part of the school district. Incumbent Jason Coe, who is the board's current president, and Eva Ritchey have filed to run for re-election there.
Mattoon school board
Incumbents John Hedges and Erika Weaver and challengers Heidi Larson and Christopher L. Morrison filed to run for the Mattoon school board in a race in which three seats will be available. The contested race resulted from Larson, Morrison and Weaver all residing in Lafayette Township, where voters can cast ballots for two candidates.
Hedges resides in Mattoon Township, where voters can cast ballots for one candidate. Incumbent Colleen Garner, who resides in Lafayette Township, did not file to run for re-election.
Lake Land College board
The field of candidates for the two available six-year terms in the Lake Land College Board of Trustees election remained unchanged on Monday. Incumbents Gary Cadwell of Mode of Thomas Wright of Dieterich submitted their paperwork on the opening day of the filing period and no challengers filed afterwards.
Charleston City Council
The filing period for the Charleston City Council election took place last month. Current Mayor Brandon Combs and council members Matthew Hutti and Dennis Malak were the only candidates who filed, and they will be unopposed in the election.
