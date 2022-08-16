$525,000 state grant to improve downtown Mattoon streetscape

MATTOON — The city has received a $525,000 state grant to finish the installation of new sidewalks and ornamental streetlights on Broadway Avenue downtown.

"The City of Mattoon has completed a series of streetscaping, parking lot, and park improvements on Broadway Avenue from 21st Street to 16th Street over the course of the last 11 years," said Public Works Director Dean Barber. "The current project includes the last two blocks of streetscaping from 16th Street to 14th Street."

Funding for the current project will be provided through Rebuild Illinois “Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program” grant awards, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

The more than 50 grants, totaling $106 million statewide, in the state's announcement also included $1.04 million to the City of Arcola for downtown infrastructure improvements, including sanitary and storm water sewer work.

Mattoon's streetscaping project will encompass a section of Broadway Avenue that has shops and offices, including the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, on its north side and banking facility and parking areas on its south side.

Barber said construction is expected to begin next spring and be completed in the fall. The work will include sidewalk and parking accessibility improvements, ornamental street lighting, and landscaping. Bricks will be incorporated into the new sidewalks, as they have been elsewhere downtown.

"All of the recent improvements to the downtown area have been designed to attract visitors and to support our local businesses," Barber said. "The Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program was created with those same goals in mind. The primary emphasis of the grant program is reinvestment in downtown areas that experienced economic impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Launched through Rebuild Illinois State capital funds and further expanded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the grants aim to support projects that will revitalize commercial hubs, beautify and modernize downtowns, address critical infrastructure needs, boost jobs and improve the quality of life for residents.