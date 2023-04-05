Shelby County voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide a host of contested city council and village board races.

All results are unofficial pending a canvass that will include any outstanding mail-in ballots received after Tuesday.

In Stewardson, unofficial results have Brock Lankow with 59 votes, Gene Lankow with 35 votes and Chris Webb with 45 votes, claiming the three available trustee seats. Samuel Linder finished with 32 votes.

In Shelbyville, unofficial results have Faron Blackwell defeating Sheridan Trobaugh, 132 votes to 47 votes, in the race for commissioner of streets and public improvements.

In Sigel, Maria Probst had 87 votes, Randall Wellbaum had 71 votes and Thomas Schumacher had 61 votes to claim the three available trustee seats. Philip Fearday and Douglas Deters finished with 18 and 40 votes, respectively.

In Moweaqua, Shawn Conlin will continue as village president. Conlin, who was appointed to the position, defeated challenger Brad Metzger, 228 votes to 178 votes, in her bid to complete the final two years of an unexpired term.

In Tower Hill, unofficial results have Brian Wood with 35 votes and David Pope with 25 votes as the top vote-getters. Dale Myers edged Jami Barnes by one vote, 22 votes to 21 votes, to claim the third available trustee seat. Darrel Pope had 14 votes. There was no candidate for an unexpired, two-year term.

Moultrie County

Voters in Sullivan and Bethany had choices to make Tuesday when it came to deciding who would represent them on their respective city council and village board.

In Sullivan, unofficial results have Michael Kirk defeating incumbent Michael Fowler to be the next commissioner of public property. Kirk had 269 votes to Fowler’s 227 votes.

Douglas Shook defeated Sam Black, 276 votes to 219, in a race to be the streets and public improvements commissioner. Doug Booker didn’t seek reelection.

In Bethany, Dave Doty led the way with 102 votes in the race to fill three available seats. Incumbent Jeannie Ruppert and Zakary England rounded out the top three, both garnering 82 votes. They were followed closely by Matthew Flood, who had 79 votes.

Cumberland County

Three incumbents will return to the Greenup Village Board.

Max McCullough, Tony Wright and Sherry Parker will be joined on the board by Joshua Kingery. Paul Marti was unsuccessful in his election bid for the four available seats.

Unofficial vote totals show Wright with 182 votes, Kingery with 171 votes, Parker with 158 votes, McCullough with 153 votes and Marti with 139 votes.

In Toledo, Wes Chambers, Clinton DeVall, Connor Shupe claimed the three available village board seats.

Unofficial totals show Chambers with 93 votes, DeVall with 92 votes, Shupe with 82 votes and Kevin Aaron with 57 votes.

Vote totals in both races could change with the arrival of any outstanding mail-in ballots received after Tuesday.

Clark County

Three incumbents earned another term on the Casey City Council.

Incumbents Marcy Mumford and Carlene Richardson and challenger Jeremiah Hanley claimed three at-large seats. Nick Nichols was unsuccessful in his election bid.

Unofficial totals show Mumford with 357 votes, Richardson with 316 votes Hanley with 298 votes and Nichols with 142 votes.

Incumbent Lori Wilson defeated Dalton Veach for the alderperson Ward 3 seat.

Unofficial totals show Wilson finished with 75 votes to the 37 votes cast for Veach.

Vote totals could change with the arrival of any outstanding mail-in ballots received after Tuesday.