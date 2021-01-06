 Skip to main content
Acting Mayor Sandra Graven presides over her first full Mattoon City Council meeting
Acting Mayor Sandra Graven presides over her first full Mattoon City Council meeting

MATTOON — Newly appointed acting Mayor Sandra Graven presided over her first full meeting of the Mattoon City Council on Tuesday.

Council member Graven was appointed to this position on Dec. 22 during a special meeting following the death of Mayor Tim Gover on Dec. 3. Gover, 82, had served as mayor for 10 years.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council acknowledged the recent retirement of three longtime employees from the Mattoon Public Works Department. Steve Ritter, 31 years of service, and Kevin Kirts, 20 years, both have retired from the street department. Glen Sloan, 15 years, has retired from the wastewater treatment plant.

In addition, the council voted to appropriate $615,100 in motor fuel tax funds for general street maintenance needs in 2021. The council also proclaimed January as Quilt Month for the city, which has hosted several quilting-related special events in the train depot's Lone Elm Room in recent years.

Graven will handle mayoral responsibilities until a new mayor is chosen in the April 6 election and then sworn in for this position. Council members Rick Hall and Preston Owen are running for mayor in a race that also includes challengers Randolf “Randy” Hausle and Alex L. Walker.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

