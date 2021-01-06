Acting Mayor Sandra Graven presides over her first full Mattoon City Council meeting

MATTOON — Newly appointed acting Mayor Sandra Graven presided over her first full meeting of the Mattoon City Council on Tuesday.

Council member Graven was appointed to this position on Dec. 22 during a special meeting following the death of Mayor Tim Gover on Dec. 3. Gover, 82, had served as mayor for 10 years.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council acknowledged the recent retirement of three longtime employees from the Mattoon Public Works Department. Steve Ritter, 31 years of service, and Kevin Kirts, 20 years, both have retired from the street department. Glen Sloan, 15 years, has retired from the wastewater treatment plant.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, the council voted to appropriate $615,100 in motor fuel tax funds for general street maintenance needs in 2021. The council also proclaimed January as Quilt Month for the city, which has hosted several quilting-related special events in the train depot's Lone Elm Room in recent years.