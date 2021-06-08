Alex Walker announces Coles County Board candidacy

CHARLESTON — Mattoon resident Alex Walker has announced his candidacy, as a Republican, for Coles County Board after voicing his concerns about the board at several of its meetings in recent months.

"I believe that we need new leadership and new ideas. The current board has been a complete failure. They’ve ignored the voice of the taxpayers. They’ve hurt our small businesses. Business owners are suffering because of the terrible decisions they’ve made," Walker said in his announcement.

Walker said he pledged to be a representative of the people when he ran for mayor of Mattoon in the April 6 election, which Rick Hall won. If elected to the county board, Walker said he will make decisions that are in the best interest of all residents, not a certain party or person.

For the county board election, Walker said he will be running to represent District 7 on the north side of Mattoon. Board member Nancy Purdy, a Republican, currently represents this district, which is comprised of the Mattoon 16, 17, 18 and 19 voting precincts.

The candidate served as an Air Force police officer and owned a day spa when he lived in Orlando, Florida. Walker said he has worked on several political campaigns in recent years and is currently helping on the Gary Rabine for Governor campaign. He also has been actively attending county board meetings, where he has raising his concerns about the board and the state's attorney.

"I’ve also still been advocating for people such as Jesse Baird, who was acquitted (in April) of aggravated battery," Walker said. "I receive calls on a regular basis from the people of this county asking me to help them with certain situations or issues they believe the county or city has let them down."

Walker, who pleaded guilty to a Coles County forgery charge in 2019 as part of plea agreement, said his interpretation of an Illinois statute that prohibits those convicted of felonies from holding office is that this law applies to municipal offices, not county offices. If elected, Walker said he would appeal to the governor for reinstatement of his right to hold office if needed.

