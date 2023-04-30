MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Tuesday, May 2, to vote on adopting a four-year contract with annual raises for the firefighter union, as directed by an arbitrator.

In addition, the arbitrator has directed that Mattoon Firefighters Association Local 691 adopt the city's proposal to reduce the number of fire apparatus engineers from 12 to nine. The council is set to vote on the reduction ordinance during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, as well.

The proposed contract, effective retroactively from May 1, 2022-April 30, 2026, includes a union requested 2.75% wage increase in year one, 2.5% in year two, and 4% in years three and four. The city agrees with the raises for the first couple of years but had sought just a two-year contract.

Arbitrator Barry Simon wrote in his April 14 opinion that the union's proposal is "more reasonable" than the one from the city. He said the city's primary objective in limiting the firefighters' contract to two years is to have its expiration coincide with the police and public works agreements.

"While the city may believe there is some benefit to negotiating three collective bargaining agreements simultaneously, the arbitrator is unconvinced that any benefit that might be derived is sufficient to deviate from the status quo," he said of past contracts being three or four years.

The arbitrator also directed that the city adopt the union's proposal to add Good Friday and employees' birthdays as paid holidays during the course of the four-year contract, and to adopt the union's proposal to maintain the status quo on health insurance and reject proposed city modifications.

Bart Owen, president of the firefighter union, said they are happy with the proposed contract overall, including having pay raises in the first two years that are the same as the police and public works unions.

"The big thing for us was getting a four-year contract. It's definitely nice having a four-year contract. That gives us some stability for four years," Owen said. He also is optimistic that the Mattoon Fire Department will be able recruit new hires to increase its number of firefighters from the current 26 to the required 30.

Regarding the engineers, the city reported that the proposed reduction will follow its longtime practice of aligning the number of engineers with the department's apparatus. Currently, there is one engine, one ladder truck with pumping capability, and one heavy rescue truck.

Engineers are responsible for operating the pumps, hydraulics, and specialty tools on those apparatus. The union countered that reducing the number of engineers will narrow the promotion and wage increase opportunities for firefighters, plus potentially create more overtime.

"There is no request to modify the agreement's requirement that the department be staffed with 30 bargaining unit members. Nor does the city's request change the number of employees assigned to each apparatus. It simply removes the requirement to have more engineers than are needed based upon the apparatus," the arbitrator said of finding in the city's favor.

Mayor Rick Hall said both parties ended up "giving a little bit" on the proposed contract through the arbitration process. Hall said he is glad to have this process nearly settled so that they can move forward with a new contract in place.

"We are glad we are getting it behind us," Hall said.

The firefighters' current contract was adopted on Jan. 20, 2022 but was retroactive to May 1, 2018-April 30, 2022. The contract settlement did not take place until disputes involving staffing, engineer vacancies, and ambulance service were resolved through arbitration and litigation.

In December 2021, the city reinstated the fire department's ambulance service after the Fourth District Appellate Court ruled in the union's favor. The city had terminated the ambulance service in 2018 as a cost-cutting measure over the union's objection.

Once the 2018-2022 contract was adopted, the city and union began bargaining for a successor agreement. They submitted a joint request for mediation on Feb. 22, 2022, and the union filed a demand for interest arbitration with the Illinois Labor Relations Board on Aug. 9, 2022.

Simon, the arbitrator, was selected by the parties through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service on Sept. 2, 2022. He conducted a hearing on Nov. 16, 2022 in City Hall and then received post-hearing briefs on Jan. 30 before issuing his opinion.