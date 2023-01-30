Area state's attorney's offices to help temporarily fill Shelby County post

SHELBYVILLE — The soon-to-be vacant position of Shelby County's state's attorney is set to be temporarily filled with the help of area state's attorney's offices.

The Shelby County Board voted during a special meeting Monday night to request that the resident circuit judge "take necessary action" to fill the position until a new state’s attorney can take this post full time.

"There is action the court can take to keep the office populated, keep the trials moving, and keep things going," said board Chairman Robert Orman at the meeting in a full courtroom at the Shelby County Courthouse

In response to questions from fellow board members, Orman said this action will involve having state's attorney's offices from other counties help fill the Shelby County position starting Wednesday.

The current Shelby County state's attorney, Nichole Kroncke, will leave her office Tuesday, Jan. 31, to become a special prosecutor for the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office. Shelby County's only assistant state's attorney, Jay Scott, is also set to end his employment on that day.

Overton said the court can temporarily fill the Shelby County position with the help of area state's attorney's offices without the county board's consent, but he wanted the board to take a vote on this matter for the record.

During the special meeting, the board also had been scheduled to discuss and vote on the recommendation of the Republican Central Committee to appoint a Shelby County state’s attorney to fill the vacancy created by Republican Kroncke's depature.

"The Republican chairman has notified me there is no action to be taken," Overton said Monday night without elaborating.

Board members indicated that they had anticipated being able to discuss and vote on a specific appointee at the special meeting. Some on the board and in the audience said they wanted to make sure to hear information about the appointee's legal record before a vote was taken.

In other matters, the board had been scheduled to vote on rescinding its Jan. 12 vote on an agreement with the AFSCME union representing county employees and approving a new agreement regarding a case before the Illinois Labor Relations Board.

Orman read the text of the new agreement to the board, but members responded that the wording sounded exactly the same. Orman subsequently continued discussion on this matter to the board's Feb. 2 meeting, where he said the board also may take up the Republican state's attorney appointee issue again.