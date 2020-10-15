Bailey, Given running to replace Mattoon's Righter in state senate

Darren Bailey

Bailey, rural Clay County resident, is in his first term as a state representative in House’s 109th District. He’s a farmer and business owner.

Bailey said he’s running to “bring accountability” to state government, adding that he sees a lack of leadership that causes him concern about the state’s future. He emphasized fiscal responsibility as a priority.

“State government needs to learn to spend within its means and create a prosperous environment for its families and businesses,” he said.

The biggest issue facing Illinois residents is high taxes and making sure government is “spending within its means” is needed to ensure the state’s stabilization, he said.

Bailey said his top goals if elected include trying to address business reform. He wants to address the issue of the state’s workers’ compensation and look at funding that goes to education “without any results.”

Cynthia Ann Given