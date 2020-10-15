Bailey, Given running to replace Mattoon's Righter in state senate

A late entry meant a Democratic opponent for the Republican candidate seeking to replace Mattoon’s Dale Righter in the area’s seat in the Illinois Senate.
After it appeared to be an uncontested race in the 55th Senate District following the March primary, Olney resident Cynthia Ann Given gathered enough petition signatures to run as the Democratic Party candidate.
She faces Darren Bailey, who was an easy winner for the Republican nomination in a two-candidate contest during the primary.
Righter announced in May that he wasn’t seeking re-election, marking an end to 18 years in the Senate that followed four years in the state House of Representatives.
Republican incumbent Miller, independent challenger Czerwonka in 110th District state representative race
The senate district covers all or part of 14 counties: Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar, Edwards, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne and White.
The two candidates responded to questionnaires addressing their goals and issues facing Illinois residents.
Darren Bailey
Bailey, rural Clay County resident, is in his first term as a state representative in House’s 109th District. He’s a farmer and business owner.
Bailey said he’s running to “bring accountability” to state government, adding that he sees a lack of leadership that causes him concern about the state’s future. He emphasized fiscal responsibility as a priority.
“State government needs to learn to spend within its means and create a prosperous environment for its families and businesses,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
The biggest issue facing Illinois residents is high taxes and making sure government is “spending within its means” is needed to ensure the state’s stabilization, he said.
Bailey said his top goals if elected include trying to address business reform. He wants to address the issue of the state’s workers’ compensation and look at funding that goes to education “without any results.”
Cynthia Ann Given
Given is an Olney resident and business owner. She ran against Bailey for the 109th House District seat in 2018.
She said she wants to emphasize “working together to build a better community” and plans to sponsor “bi-partisan legislation” to work toward that.
Given said her work if elected will address transparency and accountability. She said she favors online services available to the public to track state taxes and financing and the work elected officials perform.
She added that her priorities include improvements to internet availability and infrastructure.
“I believe these improvements will appeal to families and businesses looking to relocate from areas with a higher cost of living,” she said.
She indicated support for the state income tax property tax state Constitutional amendment and doesn’t support changes to tax retirement income.
LOOK BACK: Check out these Mattoon locations through the years
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.