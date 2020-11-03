Bailey takes early lead in quest for Senate seat

Darren Bailey took an early, considerable lead Tuesday in the race to replace Mattoon's Dale Righter in the Illinois Senate.
With most counties in the 55th Senate District reporting only partial or no totals early Tuesday evening, Bailey showed a lead of more than 10,000 votes.
Bailey, rural Clay County resident, is in his first term as a state representative in House’s 109th District. He’s a farmer and business owner.
Cynthia Ann Given is an Olney resident and business owner. She ran against Bailey for the 109th House District seat in 2018.
Righter announced in May that he wasn’t seeking reelection, marking an end to 18 years in the Senate that followed four years in the state House of Representatives.
The senate district covers all or part of 14 counties: Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar, Edwards, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne and White.
Voters also had a choice who was going to represent the 110th House District.
Republican state Rep. Chris Miller of Oakland is in his first term representing the district. He is a cattle farmer and grain operator.
Challenger Kody Czerwonka of Montrose opted to run as an independent after no Democrat filed to run for the seat. He is an accountant and recently resided in Mattoon.
The 110th District includes all or parts of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar and Lawrence counties.
Running on a platform of pension reform and job creation, Republican incumbent Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville was seeking reelection in the 102nd District he has served since 2012. He was being challenged by Democrat challenger Mitchell Esslinger.
Halbrook appeared to be heading to an easy victory based on early returns from Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar and Vermilion counties.
Halbrook said he was "running again because we need more people in the legislature willing to fight" the political machine of House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago.
While Esslinger also campaigned for ethics reform, his focus was to push for term limits and assign an independent group to oversee the drawing of political maps to prevent gerrymandering.
"I also want to reduce Medicaid costs by expanding in-home care, which is forcing private insurance to cover in-home care that they refuse to cover right now," Essinger said. "Having them cover it would save millions in our Medicaid and that's just the beginning of what we can start doing to get the budget back on track."
