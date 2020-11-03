Bailey takes early lead in quest for Senate seat

The 110th District includes all or parts of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar and Lawrence counties.

Running on a platform of pension reform and job creation, Republican incumbent Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville was seeking reelection in the 102nd District he has served since 2012. He was being challenged by Democrat challenger Mitchell Esslinger.

Halbrook appeared to be heading to an easy victory based on early returns from Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar and Vermilion counties.

Halbrook said he was "running again because we need more people in the legislature willing to fight" the political machine of House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago.

While Esslinger also campaigned for ethics reform, his focus was to push for term limits and assign an independent group to oversee the drawing of political maps to prevent gerrymandering.

"I also want to reduce Medicaid costs by expanding in-home care, which is forcing private insurance to cover in-home care that they refuse to cover right now," Essinger said. "Having them cover it would save millions in our Medicaid and that's just the beginning of what we can start doing to get the budget back on track."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dave Fopay Reporter Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more. Follow Dave Fopay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today