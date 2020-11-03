Bailey wins race to replace Mattoon's Righter in state senate

Republican Darren Bailey was a landslide winner Tuesday in the race to replace Mattoon's Dale Righter in the Illinois Senate.

Nearly complete but unofficial vote totals posted from counties in the 55th Senate District showed Bailey with nearly 56,300 votes while Democratic candidate Cynthia Given had about 17,600.

Bailey, a rural Clay County resident, is in his first term as a state representative in the 109th District. He’s a farmer and business owner.

Given is an Olney resident and business owner. She ran against Bailey for the 109th House District seat in 2018.

Neither candidate could be reached for comment Tuesday night.