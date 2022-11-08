 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bennett reelected to Coles County Board District 11

CHARLESTON — Republican Robert Bennett will retain his seat as the Coles County Board member representing District 11.

Unofficial results from Tuesday's election show Bennett with 669 votes. He was challenged by Charleston School Board member and Democrat Matt Titus, who finishes with 563 votes.

Bennett, a lifetime resident of Coles County, is a married father of four daughters. He is also a 25-year member of the Lincoln Fire Protection District.

Bennett said he has “no axe to grind.” He just wants to continue the work he has been doing for the county since his appointment.

 

 

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

