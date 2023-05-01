MATTOON — Plans are in the works for a connection from the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail to the Broadway Avenue East hotels and for a wheelchair accessible kayak launch at Lake Mattoon.

The Mattoon City Council is scheduled to vote on proposals regarding both of these recreation projects during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St.

Regarding the bike trail, the council will consider hiring The Upchurch Group of Mattoon to provide preliminary engineering, survey and design services for connecting it to the north end of McFall Road. The council also will consider allocating $35,000 in city motor fuel tax revenue to pay for these services.

Public Works' Dean Barber wrote in his council decision request that the city has been awarded a $150,000 Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant for the construction of the bike trail connection. This connecting path will run north from McFall, where hotels are located, 0.29 miles between farm fields to the existing bike trail.

"The plans are due to (the Illinois Department of Transportation) on Nov. 1," Barber said. "The construction is expected to be completed in 2024."

Regarding the kayak launch, the council will consider applying for an $80,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Boat Access Area Development program to create this Americans with Disabilities Act accessible amenity at Lake Mattoon. The city would provide a 10% match for the grant from its video gaming funds.

"Lake Mattoon is a valuable recreational resource for the City of Mattoon and its residents," the grant application resolution said. "The city desires to increase access to Lake Mattoon for all residents, including those with disabilities."

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled to begin with a public hearing on the proposed kayak launch and grant application.

In other matters, the council will consider approving the plans and specifications for the Lafayette Sidewalk Project for sidewalk improvements from Logan Street to Crestview Subdivision. The bid opening is scheduled for May 24 for this work, which will be paid from city capital project funds.

"This project includes sidewalk construction and repairs on both sides of Lafayette Avenue from Logan Street to Odd Fellow Road. The work also includes new ramps and crosswalks at the Lafayette Avenue intersections with Crestview Drive and Odd Fellow Road," Barber said in his council decision request.

Those wishing to attend the meeting remotely can go online to bit.ly/MattoonCC050223 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2554 234 8065 and password 20819.