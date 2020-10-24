 Skip to main content
Bloomington fire chief to retire
Bloomington fire chief to retire

Smoke alarm II

Bloomington Fire Chief Brian Mohr talks with visitors Thursday morning as part of the "Young at Heart" senior program at the McLean County Fair at the Interstate Center, Bloomington. Mohr and other officials were talking with fair-goers about the state's new 10-year smoke detector law, which goes into effect at the end of 2022.

BLOOMINGTON — Fire Chief Brian Mohr will retire next month after nearly 30 years with the Bloomington Fire Department, officials announced Friday.

“I am truly honored to have been given the opportunity to serve in many different capacities with the Bloomington Fire department and will cherish the memories and friendships made throughout my career,” Mohr said in a statement.

Mohr began his career with the fire department and 1991. He was promoted in 2011 to shift commander and assistant chief. In 2013, he became a training officer and was promoted to fire chief in 2015. 

"Chief Mohr has done an outstanding job leading his department to protect our community," said Mayor Tari Renner. "We owe the chief a debt of gratitude. He will be surely missed." 

An interim fire chief will be named in the near future.

Tim Gleason

Gleason

“I appreciate Chief Mohr’s nearly 30 years of service to the city and wish him the very best in his retirement,” said City Manager Tim Gleason. “He has been an excellent example of dedication, professionalism, and upstanding character.

“This is a tremendous loss to the city and to the Bloomington Fire department. Brian is a man of the utmost integrity and character and has earned the respect of staff and the community.”

Brian Mohr

Mohr

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

