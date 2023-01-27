Board to discuss Shelby County state's attorney vacancy at special meeting

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Board has two items related to the county's soon-to-be vacant state's attorney seat on the agenda for its special meeting Monday.

The board will discuss and vote on a recommendation for the seat from the Republican Central Committee and to request that the resident circuit judge takes necessary action to fill the position until the new state's attorney takes over.

Shelby County's current state's attorney, Nichole Kroncke, will leave her office Jan. 31 to begin a position as special prosecutor for the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office. The office will also be without the county's only assistant state's attorney, Jay Scott, whose last day will be the same day.

The responsibility to find a new state's attorney to complete the final two years of Kroncke's term falls on the party's chair, Jeremy Williams who will need the County Board's approval to get his choice in the office.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in courtroom A.