Bower, Honselman Shoaff running in Republican primary for 5th Judicial Circuit

CHARLESTON — Republicans Brian Bower and Cara Honselman Shoaff are running against each other in the June 28 primary election for the 5th Judicial Circuit.

There currently is no Democratic candidate seeking the position, meaning the winner of the primary likely will fill a vacancy created by the announced retirement of Judge James Glenn, who serves primarily in Coles County. The circuit covers Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion counties.

Bower, a Charleston native, was appointed to the bench as an associate judge in January 2019 and has mainly served in Coles County since then. He previously served as Coles County state’s attorney from 2012 through 2018.

If elected as a circuit court judge, Bower said he will be assigned to hear major felony cases and complicated civil litigation. Bower said he feels prepared for these responsibilities through his record of relevant experiences as an associate judge, state's attorney, and Charleston city attorney and a partner in the Brainard Law Offices before that.

"There is no substitute for experience," Bower said.

Another of his priorities if elected would be to help prepare the 5th Circuit for the Jan. 1 advent of the cashless bail system in Illinois for jail release for people who have been arrested and are waiting for their case to be heard, Bower said.

While there will still be specific situations in which the state's attorney can petition to detain a defendant, Bower said the new system will create challenges for the legal system and will likely be revised as the state legislature tries to deal with inconsistencies in this new law.

Bower's community involvement has included designing the Coles Cumberland Bar Association Pro Bono Program, assisting with the Charleston Peer (Teen) Court, coaching the Charleston High School boys swim team, and volunteering with the Fox Ridge Foundation and Habitat for Humanity.

Honselman Shoaff, who resides in Casey, has been partner/owner with Shoaff Law LLC since 2014 in that Clark County community. The candidate, who grew up in rural Clark County near the Coles County line, has worked as a private practice attorney since 2007 and has experience as a municipal attorney for Kansas, Casey and currently Ashmore.

Since 2016, Honselman Shoaff said she has represented landowner blocks in wind and solar negotiations and contract issues. She said her work has taken her to courtrooms in Decatur, Springfield and other larger cities and given her experience with video conferencing, e-filing, and other technology that will become an increasingly important part of court proceedings.

If elected, Honselman Shoaff she would like to play a role in encouraging more young attorneys to work in rural areas. She said they are needed to fill vacancies created by a growing number of older attorneys who are retiring or passing away and to ensure that the legal needs of small communities are met.

Honselman Shoaff said she has also been interested in talk by sheriff candidates in Coles and Edgar counties about reviving law enforcement led drug education programs, such as DARE, in their local schools. She said this would also be an opportunity for officers to establish positive relationships with students.

"I would love to work with local agencies to see if there is room for a judge to participate somehow with law enforcement in those programs or at least to help in some way to encourage the widespread use of those programs again," Honselman Shoaff said, adding the use of drug court systems could also be expanded locally if resources allow.

Honselman Shoaf's community involvement includes being co-founder of the Little Warriors Drills and Skills Basketball Camp, and an active member of the United Methodist Church.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.