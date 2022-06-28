Bower wins Republican nod in 5th Judicial Circuit

CHARLESTON — Brian Bower of Charleston won the Republican primary election for the 5th Judicial Circuit on Tuesday in a race with Cara Honselman Shoaff.

Bower, who was appointed to the bench as an associate judge in January 2019 and has mainly served in Coles County, is set to be uncontested in the Nov. 8 general election. No Democratic candidate has declared to fill the vacancy created by the announced retirement of Judge James Glenn.

Unofficial early results show that Bower received a total of 8,924 votes in the 5th Circuit's counties of Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion versus the total of 7,663 votes received by Shoaff, who is partner/owner with Shoaff Law LLC.

Bower won 3,992-2,304 in his home county of Coles and 2,358-1,555 in Vermilion County. Shoaff won 1,749-714 in her home county of Clark, 1,047-1,034 in Cumberland County, and 1,008-826 in Edgar County.

Prior to his judicial appointment, Bower served as Coles County state’s attorney from 2012 through 2018. His previous experience includes serving as Charleston city attorney and as a partner in the Brainard Law Offices in Charleston before that.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

