Cannabis dispensary request heading to Mattoon City Council

MATTOON — A request for a cannabis dispensary to be able to open in the former Long John Silver's building is now set to be considered by the Mattoon City Council.

This follows the Mattoon Planning Commission voting 6-1 Tuesday evening to recommend that the council approve the special use permit petition for the dispensary. The petition is set to be on the agenda for the council's meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in City Hall.

The petition was presented at the commission's public hearing by Mitch Zaveduk, vice president for real estate at Justice Cannabis Co. Justice Cannabis would partner to operate the Mattoon dispensary with TC AppliCo, which would be the license holder. He said Justice Cannabis was founded in Chicago in 2014, operates dispensaries under the Bloc Dispensary name in five other states, and has an Illinois cultivation facility in Edgewood.

"We are able to supply our own stores and sell our own products," Zaveduk said of Justice Cannabis.

Zaveduk said the former Long John Silver's, 1208 Charleston Ave., has more than enough parking and traffic flow capacity for a Bloc Dispensary. He said 85% of their customers pre-order products online and then visit a dispensary to complete the purchase. He said the average time for a customer's visit is 4 1/2 minutes. He added that there is no "rush hour" and their customers are typically spread out throughout the day.

Justice Cannabis' plans for the building include resurfacing the parking lot, installing a new roof and façade, and renovating the interior. Zaveduk said customers in the front entryway's double doors will need to present identification showing they're 21 before being admitted to the sales floor. He said there will be no cannabis on the sales floor, following state law, and empty boxes will be displayed in glass cabinets. He said products will be handed to the cashier from a secured area in back when purchases are made.

Zaveduk said the Bloc Dispensary will have 18 full-time and four part-time employees. He said two armed security guards with military or police backgrounds will be on site during business hours. He said one guard will be on the sales floor and the other will monitor the property's 30-50 high-definition cameras. He said the guards will ensure that employees and customers have a safe experience at the dispensary and ensure that products are not consumed on site, which is prohibited by state law.

The Justice Cannabis-TC AppliCo proposal is the first such business to seek to open in Mattoon since the city adopted its cannabis ordinance in 2020 after the state legalized cannabis sales. The RISE Dispensaries location in Charleston is currently the only cannabis business operating in Coles County.

Commission member Dave Skocky, who cast the lone "no" vote, did not discuss his vote during the meeting, but he and other commissioners took part in the discussions at the hearing or asked questions. City Administrator Kyle Gill said the petitioners have met the check list of requirements in the city's cannabis ordinance.

"We didn't see anything that would violate section 120 of our code," Gill said of the cannabis ordinance.

The city requirements include that no dispensary be located within 1,000 feet of a public or private preschool or elementary or secondary school. In response to a commission member question, Gill said the city attorney's opinion is that after-school programs offered by the Mattoon Public Library or Mattoon Area Family YMCA are not considered to be part of schools.

Audience member Tony Nicholson suggested that churches be added to the city setback requirements for cannabis businesses and that the dispensary not be allowed to be open during hours when liquor sales are prohibited in Mattoon.