CHARLESTON — Challengers Matt Titus, Tyler K. Johnson and Jessica Mertz were on track to be elected to three available positions on the Charleston school board in Tuesday's election.
Unofficial early results for election day showed that Titus won 1,088 votes; Johnson, 1,002; and Mertz, 952 in a race with incumbent Scott Clarke, 938, in Charleston Township 12N 9E. Challenger Kaden Sweeney ran uncontested for one available position for the remaining area, receiving 1,296 votes.
Official final results will not be known until all of the mail ballots are received and counted by the Coles County Clerk's Office. The clerk's office reported that it had received 168 vote by mail ballots requests for Tuesday's election, in addition to the 1,670 permanent vote by mail requests.
Charleston school board incumbents Susan Daniels, Brian Gough and Charles Jarrell did not seek reelection. Those elected on Tuesday will serve alongside incumbents Jason Coe, Eva Ritchey and Brandon Wright. Titus is a past member of the school board.
Turnout also was low at Mattoon polling places, but voters who turned out on Tuesday said they would not want to miss election day.
Voters in Sullivan and Bethany had choices to make Tuesday when it came to deciding who would represent them on their respective city council and village board.
Voters also decide contested races in Shelbyville, Stewardson, Tower Hill and Sigel.