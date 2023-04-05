CHARLESTON — Challengers Matt Titus, Tyler K. Johnson and Jessica Mertz were on track to be elected to three available positions on the Charleston school board in Tuesday's election.

Unofficial early results for election day showed that Titus won 1,088 votes; Johnson, 1,002; and Mertz, 952 in a race with incumbent Scott Clarke, 938, in Charleston Township 12N 9E. Challenger Kaden Sweeney ran uncontested for one available position for the remaining area, receiving 1,296 votes.

Official final results will not be known until all of the mail ballots are received and counted by the Coles County Clerk's Office. The clerk's office reported that it had received 168 vote by mail ballots requests for Tuesday's election, in addition to the 1,670 permanent vote by mail requests.

Charleston school board incumbents Susan Daniels, Brian Gough and Charles Jarrell did not seek reelection. Those elected on Tuesday will serve alongside incumbents Jason Coe, Eva Ritchey and Brandon Wright. Titus is a past member of the school board.