Charleston announces snow removal routes ahead of potential winter storms

CHARLESTON — Snow routes will be in effect in Charleston as the area is expected to be impacted by a winter storm.

A developing "bomb cyclone" prompted alerts for tens of millions of people from Washington state to Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will affect much of the country, but the most serious effects will be a blizzard in the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the details.

Under city code, it will be unlawful to park on any of the designated streets when there is snow accumulation in excess of two inches. 

Snow removal routes will include:

  • Grant Avenue from University Drive to Fourth Street
  • Harrison Avenue from Division Street to 18th Street
  • Jackson Avenue from Division Street to 18th Street
  • Monroe Avenue from Division Street to 18th Street
  • Sixth Street from Railroad Avenue to Lincoln Avenue
  • Seventh Street from Railroad Avenue to Lincoln Avenue
  • Tenth Street from Monroe Avenue to Lincoln Avenue
  • Eleventh Street from Monroe Avenue to Lincoln Avenue

Those with questions should contact City Hall at 217-345-5650.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858.

