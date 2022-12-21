Charleston announces snow removal routes ahead of potential winter storms

CHARLESTON — Snow routes will be in effect in Charleston as the area is expected to be impacted by a winter storm.
Under city code, it will be unlawful to park on any of the designated streets when there is snow accumulation in excess of two inches.
Snow removal routes will include:
- Grant Avenue from University Drive to Fourth Street
- Harrison Avenue from Division Street to 18th Street
- Jackson Avenue from Division Street to 18th Street
- Monroe Avenue from Division Street to 18th Street
- Sixth Street from Railroad Avenue to Lincoln Avenue
- Seventh Street from Railroad Avenue to Lincoln Avenue
- Tenth Street from Monroe Avenue to Lincoln Avenue
- Eleventh Street from Monroe Avenue to Lincoln Avenue
Those with questions should contact City Hall at 217-345-5650.
Watch Now: Sweden’s Ice Hotel opens for the season, and more of today's top videos
Sweden's famous Ice Hotel has opened for the winter season, scientists have captured footage of plants breathing CO2, and more of today's top videos.
The famous Ice Hotel, located in the polar circle, is partially rebuilt every year with the help of architects and artists.
It looks remarkably similar to oxygen breathing in other species.
‘This team made people fall in love with them for the first time in decades,’ an Argentinian fan said.
The decision to award Qatar hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and huma…
Orangutans are, along with other great apes, among the most intelligent beings to have evolved on land. As individuals, they display unique an…
Around 25 per cent of marine animals depend on coral reefs for their habitat.
China's abrupt lifting of stringent Covid-19 restrictions could result in an explosion of cases and over a million deaths through 2023, accord…