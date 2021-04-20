Charleston business get grant help for renovations

CHARLESTON — Four businesses in the downtown Charleston area now have funding boosts for planned renovation work.

The projects have received money through the city of Charleston's tax incrementing financing district program to help pay for the renovations.

The Charleston City Council approved the grants during its meeting Tuesday, awarding amounts that cover about half of the total cost of each project.

Also called the TIF district, the program provides some property tax revenue to help fund building renovations and similar projects within the district, mostly in Charleston’s downtown area.

Mayor Brandon Combs announced the grant recipients before the council's votes Tuesday, saying they qualified for the "sensible rehabilitation" the annual allocations are designed to assist.

The grants included $10,000 each to Mike & Stan's 504 Club tavern at 504 Monroe Ave. and to Z's Music & Sound at 606 Jackson Ave.