Charleston businesses get grant help for renovations
Charleston businesses get grant help for renovations

Mike & Stan's 504 Club

Work planned to take place at Mike & Stan's 504 Club tavern at 504 Monroe Ave. in Charleston will include tuckpointing and other wall repairs and replacement of awnings. The project was one of four that received grant assistance through the city of Charleston's tax increment financing district program.

 Dave Fopay

CHARLESTON — Four businesses in the downtown Charleston area now have funding boosts for planned renovation work.

The projects have received money through the city of Charleston's tax incrementing financing district program to help pay for the renovations.

The Charleston City Council approved the grants during its meeting Tuesday, awarding amounts that cover about half of the total cost of each project.

Also called the TIF district, the program provides some property tax revenue to help fund building renovations and similar projects within the district, mostly in Charleston’s downtown area.

Mayor Brandon Combs announced the grant recipients before the council's votes Tuesday, saying they qualified for the "sensible rehabilitation" the annual allocations are designed to assist.

The grants included $10,000 each to Mike & Stan's 504 Club tavern at 504 Monroe Ave. and to Z's Music & Sound at 606 Jackson Ave.

The planned project at Mike & Stan's has a total cost of $20,506. Combs said. The work includes tuckpointing the building's east wall foundation, painting and repairs to its south and west walls and replacing awnings.

The grant to Z's Music and Sound will go toward the $20,240 needed for a new roof coating.

Also, the Geisler & Weaver law office at 821 Monroe Ave. received $9,211 and Hortenstine Properties LLC, an apartment rental business, received $3,675 for buildings in the 500 block of Sixth Street.

The program's allocation to the law office project, which has a total cost of $18,422, is largely for roof, guttering and siding work. The property company plans a $7,350.34 project to replace window awning coverings.

Meanwhile, the council's other votes Tuesday included authorizing street closings for a parade on May 19 to recognize graduating Charleston High School students.

The street closings will be in place from 6-7:30 p.m. that day. The parade will start near the high school and then go to Seventh Street, north to the courthouse square then return to the CHS area on Sixth Street.

The council also gave final approval to new water and sewer rates that amount to a 3% increase, and to the city's 2021-21 fiscal year budget.

The budget totals about $8.8 million, an increase of about $150,000 from the current year's. Combs praised city staff for work on the budget at a time when many municipalities are facing financial difficulties because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the council approved the purchase of two pickup trucks for the city Code Enforcement Department. The council also OK'd changes in an ordinance on donation solicitations on streets and sidewalks, a move needed to meet state requirements. 

Dave Fopay

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

