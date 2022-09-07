Charleston City Council approves items for development at Sister City Park

CHARLESTON — Sister City Park will be seeing major developments in the future thanks to three votes by the Charleston City Council.

The three items included a $318,339 bid for mutli-use paths, an agreement for electrical power at the newly-named Linder Sports Complex and a resolution supporting a grant application for Coles County American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The bid for multi-use paths was awarded to NeCo Asphalt Inc.

The path will be 10 feet wide and available for use by pedestrians and bicycles. It will run around the perimeter both phases of Sister City Park for a 1.5 mile loop, making it capable of accommodating a 5K event with two laps.

The agreement to provide power to the Linder Sports Complex will cost an initial $26,276.89 payment to install the primary power, with an additional payment of no less than $640.50 a month for supplying the power.

The council also voted to show its support for a ARPA grant application that requests $1,190,000 from Coles County for other advancements at Sister City including six pickleball courts, six volleyball courts, parking, sidewalks, path fencing, lighting, bleacher seating, landscaping and materials and supplies for the project.

The council also voted to give additional tax increment financing funds to James DiNaso, owner of The Body Club, for further improvements to his gym. DiNaso was initially granted $2,450 and will now receive an addition $1,600.

Council members also approved:

An agreement with the Coles County Animal Control for continued services;

A street closure for a band event at the Uptowner from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10;

A street closure for a band event at the Uptowner o from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11;

A proclamation recognizing Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.