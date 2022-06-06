Charleston City Council to vote on $650K of purchases, moving funds

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council is set to vote on moving or spending nearly $650,000 during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One such item will obligate Fiscal Year 2023 funds to cover expenses in Fiscal Year 2022 that total $200,000. Expenses include two trucks, a camera for inspecting sanitary sewers, a supervisory control and data acquisition system upgrade and phase one of the sedimentation basin clean out at Lake Charleston.

The council will also vote on a $260,000 general fund budget increase to purchase a dump truck and waive the bidding procedures for an ozone generator rebuild at the Water Treatment Plant. If approved, the city would approve a $186,468 proposal from Ozone Systems Services Group, Inc.

Three city ordinance amendments will also be voted on during the meeting including an item that allows the city to require surety bonds from those working on city right-of-ways, another that will add a stop sign at the intersection of Retriever Run and Red Bud Road and a change to a city code regarding exceptions to setback measurements following a recommendation from City Planner Steve Pamperin.

The council will also vote on the following:

Providing a $1,200 tax increment financing grant to Hudson Agricultural Service;

Street closures for the Fourth of July, outdoor band events at the Uptowner and and the Charleston High School homecoming parade;

A proclamation recognizing June 20 through June 26 as Pollinator Week;

The disposal of Charleston Fire Department surplus equipment;

A rear yard setback variance at 1638 Douglas St.;

Appointment of Rich Wandling and Brian Nordin to 3-year terms on the Charleston Tree Commission;

Appointment of Andreea Chiritescu to a 3-year term on the Charleston Carnegie Public Library Board of Trustees.

Those who wish to submit public comments remotely can do so by emailing cityclerk@co.cole.il.us by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.