 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

top story
CHARLESTON CITY COUNCIL

Charleston City Council to vote on naming honors at Sister City Park

  • 0
Linder Field

Charleston City Council members will vote on naming the new sports complex at Sister Ciy Park after the Linder Family, a local family who created the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation. The foundation has contributed financially to the project.

 corryn.brock

CHARLESTON — Members of the Charleston City Council will vote on naming two areas of Sister City Park after those who have helped with the development of the park's sports complex.

Under the resolutions, the sports complex would be named the Linder Sports Complex to honor the Linder family of Charleston. A field at the complex would be named Rotary Field, recognizing the contributions of the Rotary Club of Charleston. 

The Linder family has also received naming honors from Eastern Illinois University with the Linder House, which was dedicated in 1989. It houses the university's alumni services office.

The council was asked to consider the naming because of the Linder family's organization, Charleston Area Charitable Foundation. The foundation has "provided a significant amount of financial and moral support for the Sister City Phase II Project," according to the resolution.

Members will also vote on waiving bidding procedures for automatic license plate readers. City staff described the readers as "a recent technology proven to help law enforcement in the identification and apprehension of criminal offenders."

If approved, the city would purchase the readers from Flock Safety, which is believed to be the sole source of the equipment. The city would enter into an agreement of $36,750 for the equipment.

The council will also vote on the expenditure of tourism funds for CCAR Industries for the Lincoln Lap Fun Run and Festival and for Eastern's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences to host the EIU Holiday Fest and Spring Fest events. CCAR's event will be Sept. 24 and the two festivals will be Dec. 1 through 4 and April 20 through 22.

Other items on the council's agenda include:

  • Street closures for outdoor band events at the Uptowner in September and October
  • A bid award for the construction of a sidewalk on Community Drive
  • Multiple raffle licenses
  • Mayor's appointment of Kathy Lynch to a three-year term on the Charleston Historic Preservation Committee

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Charleston City Council meeting

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday 

WHERE: Council chambers, second floor, city hall, 520 Jackson Ave. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists propose 'space bubble' shield to protect Earth from climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News