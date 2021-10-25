 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHARLESTON

Charleston cleanup day slotted for Saturday

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Charleston residents can participate in a cleanup day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, on West Madison Avenue near the Coles County Fairgrounds.

Watch now: Charleston Moose Lodge serves up sweet tradition Saturday morning

Leaf and limb disposal will take place at the dropoff facility and Mervis Industries will provide bins to dispose of scrap metal.

Participation is limited to Charleston residents and property owners, excluding commercial use of trash bins and other amenities on this day.

Watch now: International student enrollment is on the rise at EIU. Here's why.

Building and construction waste of less than 1 cubic yard can be disposed of in the trash bins.

The city of Charleston will dispose of paint as long as it is dry or absorbed in cat litter or other absorbents and disposed of with household waste.

No landscape waste, appliances, electronics, tires, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs or liquid wastes will be permitted for disposal.

The city is also not accepting concrete, brick, rock, soil or ashes.

City personnel will be present to supervise traffic, help unload materials, and have equipment available to assist with heavy lifting.

Residents can call Charleston City Hall at 217-345-5650 for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inaction on immigration: A bipartisan problem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News