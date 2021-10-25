Charleston cleanup day slotted for Saturday

CHARLESTON — Charleston residents can participate in a cleanup day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, on West Madison Avenue near the Coles County Fairgrounds.

Leaf and limb disposal will take place at the dropoff facility and Mervis Industries will provide bins to dispose of scrap metal.

Participation is limited to Charleston residents and property owners, excluding commercial use of trash bins and other amenities on this day.

Building and construction waste of less than 1 cubic yard can be disposed of in the trash bins.

The city of Charleston will dispose of paint as long as it is dry or absorbed in cat litter or other absorbents and disposed of with household waste.

No landscape waste, appliances, electronics, tires, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs or liquid wastes will be permitted for disposal.

The city is also not accepting concrete, brick, rock, soil or ashes.

City personnel will be present to supervise traffic, help unload materials, and have equipment available to assist with heavy lifting.

Residents can call Charleston City Hall at 217-345-5650 for more information.

