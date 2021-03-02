Charleston continues work toward Community Drive project

CHARLESTON — Work continues toward the development of a 30-acre area of city-owned property near Sister City Park on the southeast side of Charleston.
The project, which includes plans for a road to be called Community Drive that will connect Lincoln Avenue/Illinois Route 130 to Nursery Road, is expected to start construction this spring.
The Charleston City Council on Tuesday continued the planning process by approving engineering agreements for the site's design.
The council voted in favor of allocating $130,000 of the city's share of the Rebuild Illinois funds it will receive this year to the engineering process. Mayor Brandon Combs said the city expects to receive $1.4 million from the state program during 2021.
Another vote approved an agreement with Consolidated Services Inc. to design the site's sewers, curbs and gutters, parking lots, entrance ways and sidewalks.
Last year, the city also appropriated money from the Rebuild Illinois program for the street construction. Also last year, the council approved construction of a retention pond to address drainage issues in the area.
The city acquired the 30-acre property about three years ago with funding help from the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation. According to city Public Works Director Curt Buescher, plans for the location also include sports fields and a walking path.
Approving the engineering was the last part of the planning process and sets a schedule that calls for construction to start this spring, Buescher said.
During Tuesday's council meeting, Combs said construction will take place in "multiple" phases and be done by contractors along with city workers.
Also during the meeting, the council renewed the city's agreement with the mowing service it currently uses.
The change in the fee to Scotty's Lawn Care Inc. covers cost-of-living and minimum wage increases, Combs said.
The renewal is for three years with a total cost over that time of just less than $220,000.
The contract represents a 4% increase next year followed by 3% increases for each of the following two years. The company's payment from the city this year came to just more than $68,000.
In addition, the council approved an extension of an agreement for farming of city-owned land near the wastewater treatment plant on West Madison Avenue