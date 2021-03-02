Charleston continues work toward Community Drive project

The city acquired the 30-acre property about three years ago with funding help from the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation. According to city Public Works Director Curt Buescher, plans for the location also include sports fields and a walking path.

Approving the engineering was the last part of the planning process and sets a schedule that calls for construction to start this spring, Buescher said.

During Tuesday's council meeting, Combs said construction will take place in "multiple" phases and be done by contractors along with city workers.

Also during the meeting, the council renewed the city's agreement with the mowing service it currently uses.

The change in the fee to Scotty's Lawn Care Inc. covers cost-of-living and minimum wage increases, Combs said.

The renewal is for three years with a total cost over that time of just less than $220,000.

The contract represents a 4% increase next year followed by 3% increases for each of the following two years. The company's payment from the city this year came to just more than $68,000.