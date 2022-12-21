Charleston council approves $5M tax levy

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council approved a tax levy totaling $5,239,890, a slight increase over last year.

Areas that saw an increase included playground and recreations, police and fire pensions, the library and insurance and tort judgement.

The official tax rate will be decided in the spring once the county calculates the taxable assessed value. Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs said the city is anticipating lower tax rates because of increases in assessed valuation.

A tax hearing will not be required because the increase is less than the amount allowed by the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, PTELL.

During Tuesday’s Charleston City Council meeting, the council also approved a bid for resurfacing on McKinley Avenue.

Ne-Co Asphalt was the sole bidder for the project with a $165,788 proposal.

Combs ended the meeting with holiday wishes for the town.

“I would just like to say Merry Christmas to everybody and I hope you all have fun with your families and enjoy it,” Combs said. “Happy New Year and we’ll see you all in 2023.”

Disney attractions that don't exist anymore Disney rides that don't exist anymore Rainbow Caverns Mine Train (1956-1977) Submarine Voyage (1959-1998) America Sings (1974-1988) World of Motion (1982-1996) Journey Into Imagination (1983-1998) Horizons (1983-1999) Videopolis (1985-1989) Maelstrom (1988-2014) Dreamflight (1989-1998) Body Wars (1989-2007) Adventurers Club (1989-2008) The Studio Backlot Tour (1989-2014) The Great Movie Ride (1989-2017) ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter (1995-2003) The Timekeeper (1994-2006) The Great Movie Ride (1989-2017) ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter (1995-2003) The Timekeeper (1994-2006)