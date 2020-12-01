Charleston council approves road resurfacing funding, property tax levy

CHARLESTON — A federal funding source will cover the bulk of the cost of resurfacing parts of three Charleston streets next year.

The city's share of state tax revenue from motor fuel sales will also provide funding for the work expected to take place in April.

The Charleston City Council approved the funding allocations during its meeting Tuesday. The overall cost of the project will be known when a construction contract is awarded; bids are scheduled to be opened in January.

The council's votes Tuesday included an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for use of money from a federal source that provides money to municipalities for construction projects.

That will cover 80% of the project cost and the council also voted to use the city's share of motor fuel tax revenue for its required 20% contribution.