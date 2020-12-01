Charleston council approves road resurfacing funding, property tax levy

CHARLESTON — A federal funding source will cover the bulk of the cost of resurfacing parts of three Charleston streets next year.
The city's share of state tax revenue from motor fuel sales will also provide funding for the work expected to take place in April.
The Charleston City Council approved the funding allocations during its meeting Tuesday. The overall cost of the project will be known when a construction contract is awarded; bids are scheduled to be opened in January.
The council's votes Tuesday included an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for use of money from a federal source that provides money to municipalities for construction projects.
That will cover 80% of the project cost and the council also voted to use the city's share of motor fuel tax revenue for its required 20% contribution.
The MFT allocation of $65,000 is already included in the city's 2021 fiscal year budget, Mayor Brandon Combs said during the meeting.
The planned work will be on University Drive from Lincoln Avenue to Hayes Avenue, on Monroe Avenue from Division Street to Fourth Street and on 14th Street from Olive Avenue to the city limits.
In other votes Tuesday, the council also approved the city's annual property tax levy, which Combs said is expected to bring a "slight increase" in tax revenue.
The proposed levy totals just more than $5 million, a slight increase from the 2019 amount. The levy is basically a request for property tax revenue and the actual amount the city receives will be based on several factors.
Combs said the city's tax rate won't be known until property values are determined but the total tax increase is will likely be about $470,000.
