CHARLESTON — The city's plans for lighting the sports complex at newly expanded Sister City Park and demolishing a blighted house along Madison Avenue are moving forward.

Regarding Sister City, Springfield Electric Supply Co. of Mattoon is now set to provide lighting materials for the Linder Sports Complex and parking lot at this park off of south 18th Street/Illinois Route 130.

The Charleston City Council voted at its meeting Tuesday evening to approve Springfield Electric bid's for this park improvement project. The city has expanded Sister City south to Nursery Road and is creating new soccer fields in this addition.

In other matters, the council voted to acquire the lot at 1417 Madison Ave. at no cost from property owner Daniella Food, LLC, of California. City Planner Steve Pamperin said Wednesday afternoon that the city plans to demolish the blighted house there and then make this property available for development.