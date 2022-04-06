 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story
CHARLESTON COUNCIL

Charleston council delays vote on proposed water, sewer rate increases

  • 0
Charleston City Hall 03/14/18
KEVIN KILHOFFER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

CHARLESTON - The Charleston City Council will consider a proposed increases for water and sewer rates at its April 19 meeting. 

The ordinance, if approved, would charge all users, including those within corporate limits and Eastern Illinois University, 3.9% more on all their rates for service on a monthly basis. 

For residents within the corporate limits, water and sewer rates will go from $16.42 to $17.06 for usage of 10,000 gallons and any usage over 10,000 gallons will increase from $15.76 to $16.41. 

City Clerk Deborah Muller said Wednesday after the meeting that council members decided postpone their vote on the ordinance to allow for the public to review the increases themselves. 

"That way people can look at it and not be surprised," Muller said.  

The public can access the ordinance document online at destinyhosted.com/agenda_publish.cfm?id=24275 and at Charleston City Hall in the clerk's office or at Charleston Carnegie Public Library where it can be requested. 

Castles at Illinois public universities

1 of 7
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Francis holds Ukrainian flag and condemns “massacre in Bucha”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News