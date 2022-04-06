Charleston council delays vote on proposed water, sewer rate increases

CHARLESTON - The Charleston City Council will consider a proposed increases for water and sewer rates at its April 19 meeting.

The ordinance, if approved, would charge all users, including those within corporate limits and Eastern Illinois University, 3.9% more on all their rates for service on a monthly basis.

For residents within the corporate limits, water and sewer rates will go from $16.42 to $17.06 for usage of 10,000 gallons and any usage over 10,000 gallons will increase from $15.76 to $16.41.

City Clerk Deborah Muller said Wednesday after the meeting that council members decided postpone their vote on the ordinance to allow for the public to review the increases themselves.

"That way people can look at it and not be surprised," Muller said.

The public can access the ordinance document online at destinyhosted.com/agenda_publish.cfm?id=24275 and at Charleston City Hall in the clerk's office or at Charleston Carnegie Public Library where it can be requested.

