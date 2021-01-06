Charleston council denies zoning variance request

CHARLESTON — A request to allow a carport to stay 2 feet from its neighboring property line didn't meet the approval of the Charleston City Council on Tuesday.
The council voted against the zoning setback requirement request from Sarah Jennings for the carport at her residence at 1045 W. Polk Ave.
The council did give the OK to a second variance request from Jennings, one to allow the carport to remain 9 feet from the front property line of the residence.
City zoning requires a 25-foot setback on the front and a 6-foot setback on the side unless a variance is allowed.
The split decision gives Jennings the option of moving the carport farther away from the neighboring property to the east of her residence, but not necessarily farther away from the front of the property.
The council and Mayor Brandon Combs voted unanimously in favor of the variance for the front of the carport.
However, at least three council members, without Combs voting, had to favor the second variance for it to receive approval; the vote result was a 2-2 tie.
The vote was needed because the city Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning didn't give the side variance request a favorable recommendation. A simple majority of the mayor and council members was enough for the front variance because the zoning board did gave it a favorable recommendation.
Members Jeff Lahr and Dennis Malak voted against the side variance request while members Tim Newell and Matthew Hutti were in favor.
Last month, the zoning board tied 3-3 on a vote on the side variance, which equaled its not receiving a favorable recommendation.
Jennings told the zoning board that she built the carport before learning that a city building permit was needed. She said she was then told about the zoning requirements when she applied for the permit.
Jennings will still need to get the required building permit for the carport.
Zoning laws include setback requirements to help ensure public safety and to address any privacy or other concerns.
Meanwhile, the council's other votes Tuesday included approval of a contract with CCI Redi Mix to provide concrete for the final phase of a sidewalk improvement project.
The company's bid of $105,750 was the lower of two the city received.
Combs said the concrete will be for the last two miles of sidewalks of the four miles the city identified in 2019 as needing to be replaced. A grant will cover most of the cost of the project, he said.
Also, the council voted in favor of having the city act as the financial administrator for a planned telecommunications consortium. The consortium will allow Coles County emergency services agencies to share telecommunications equipment and services.
The council also authorized city Manager Scott Smith to approve a contract with Homefield Energy, renewing an agreement in place since 2019 for electrical service to city buildings.