Charleston council denies zoning variance request

CHARLESTON — A request to allow a carport to stay 2 feet from its neighboring property line didn't meet the approval of the Charleston City Council on Tuesday.

The council voted against the zoning setback requirement request from Sarah Jennings for the carport at her residence at 1045 W. Polk Ave.

The council did give the OK to a second variance request from Jennings, one to allow the carport to remain 9 feet from the front property line of the residence.

City zoning requires a 25-foot setback on the front and a 6-foot setback on the side unless a variance is allowed.

The split decision gives Jennings the option of moving the carport farther away from the neighboring property to the east of her residence, but not necessarily farther away from the front of the property.

The council and Mayor Brandon Combs voted unanimously in favor of the variance for the front of the carport.

However, at least three council members, without Combs voting, had to favor the second variance for it to receive approval; the vote result was a 2-2 tie.