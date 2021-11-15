 Skip to main content
Charleston council may purchase new firefighter safety gear

CHARLESTON — The City Council is scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 16, to vote on purchasing new self-contained breathing apparatus equipment for use by Charleston firefighters.

The council will consider accepting the $247,450 bid of Municipal Emergency Services of Deer Creek to provide this equipment for the Charleston Fire Department. Funds for this project are included in the city's 2021-2022 budget.

In other matters, the council will consider the street closure request for the Holiday Hustle 5K Walk/Run to raise funds for One Stop Community Christmas charitable program for local families in financial need. This 8-10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 foot race will follow a route from Eastern Illinois University's Old Main south to Roosevelt Avenue and back using various city streets.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave. The full agenda is posted under the "agendas and meetings" section at https://www.charlestonillinois.org/.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

