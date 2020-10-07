Charleston council OKs $38,500 for detention pond project

CHARLESTON — More work on property the city of Charleston owns is now planned with an upcoming project to address drainage problems in the location.

Construction of a detention pond is scheduled to take in the next month or so at the location next to Sister City Park on South 18th Street or Illinois Route 130.

The Charleston City Council has approved a $38,500 contract for the work, accepting the lower of two bids the city received. The contract went to Swearingen Excavating of Toledo.

The city acquired the 30-area property about three years ago with assistance from the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation.

Public Works Director Curt Buescher said constructing the detention pond will assist with future development but also address current drainage issues in the location.

The detention pond will be located at the south end of the property. Drainage problems including standing water on Nursery Road next to the city property are a regular occurrence after heavy rains, Buescher said.

While the overall development of the site hasn't been determined yet, the city has taken early measures for construction of a street through the property.

