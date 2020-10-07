Charleston council OKs $38,500 for detention pond project

CHARLESTON — More work on property the city of Charleston owns is now planned with an upcoming project to address drainage problems in the location.
Construction of a detention pond is scheduled to take in the next month or so at the location next to Sister City Park on South 18th Street or Illinois Route 130.
The Charleston City Council has approved a $38,500 contract for the work, accepting the lower of two bids the city received. The contract went to Swearingen Excavating of Toledo.
The city acquired the 30-area property about three years ago with assistance from the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation.
Public Works Director Curt Buescher said constructing the detention pond will assist with future development but also address current drainage issues in the location.
The detention pond will be located at the south end of the property. Drainage problems including standing water on Nursery Road next to the city property are a regular occurrence after heavy rains, Buescher said.
While the overall development of the site hasn't been determined yet, the city has taken early measures for construction of a street through the property.
Earlier this year, the council approved funding from a state program to build the street, which will be called Community Drive. The street will connect Illinois Route 130 with Nursery Road, though the work hasn't been scheduled yet.
Meanwhile, other votes during Tuesday's council meeting included authorizing documents for the city to receive funding from a state coronavirus relief program.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is making up to $900,884 available to each eligible municipality to recover expenses related to addressing the pandemic.
The exact amount of relief funds Charleston could receive also still hasn't been determined, however.
The council also approved the following special event street closings:
- 2-6 p.m. Oct. 31 for the city Parks and Recreations Department's "Scare on the Square" trunk-or-treat; Monroe and Jackson avenues and Sixth and Seventh streets around the Coles County Courthouse and at least one block past the courthouse square.
- 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7 for the Lincoln Fire Protection District volunteers' drive-through pancake breakfast; West Coolidge Avenue between Lincoln Highway Road and University Drive.
- 9-9:45 a.m. Nov. 7 for the start of the city Parks and Recreation Department's 40-mile relay foot race at Carl Sandburg Elementary School; parts of Reynolds Drive and McComb Street.
- 3-8 p.m. Dec. 5 for the city Park and Recreation Department's "Christmas in the Heart of Charleston" drive-through event; Monroe and Jackson avenues and Sixth and Seventh streets around the Coles County Courthouse and at least one block past the courthouse square.
