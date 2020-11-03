 Skip to main content
Charleston council OKs kennel site plan
Charleston council OKs kennel site plan

CHARLESTON — A plan to build a kennel and pet day care facility got the OK from the Charleston City Council Tuesday.

The council voted in favor of the site plan for the proposed business that would be located west of Charleston on the north side of Illinois Route 16, just east of Coles Business Park.

The council's action on the plan was necessary because the location is within the city's corporate limits.

Tuesday's vote followed that of the Charleston-Mattoon Corridor Review Committee, which considered the plan last month and reviews possible developments for Route 16 between the two cities.

According to city records, Jamie Pogue plans to purchase the property and construct a 4,000 square-foot, one-story pole barn along with a 10,000 square-foot parking lot.

In other votes during Tuesday's meeting, the council approved the purchase of a 2020 backhoe from Birkey’s Construction Equipment.

The cost will be $6,100 with the trade-in of 2019 model that's been in use until the new backhoe was available, according to city information.

The council also voted in favor of a raffle license for a cancer patient fundraiser scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Lucky Strike bowling alley, 1310 E St.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

