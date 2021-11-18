Charleston council purchases new firefighter safety equipment

The council accepted the $247,450 bid of Municipal Emergency Services of Deer Creek to provide this equipment for the Charleston Fire Department. Funds for this project are included in the city's 2021-2022 budget.
In other matters, the council approved the street closure request for the Holiday Hustle 5K Walk/Run to raise funds for One Stop Community Christmas charitable program for local families in financial need. This 8-10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 foot race will follow a route from Eastern Illinois University's Old Main south to Roosevelt Avenue and back using various city streets.
City Clerk Deborah Muller said the council also heard a presentation from the Eastern Illinois University Student Senate about ideas for establishing a means of regular communications between those two groups to promote engagement.