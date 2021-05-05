Charleston council rejects parking limit requests

The council reviews the requests on a case-by-case basis but allowing an excessive number of them could lead to issues for city police or the city street department, he said.

On the request from Tender Touch Grooming, Combs noted that Jim Wood, the owner of the building, submitted a letter in opposition. In the letter, Wood said none of the other businesses or apartment tenants in the building joined in the request.

The mayor also referred to business owner Gina Helland's comments at the council's meeting two weeks ago, when she said her customers "run in and out when picking up their pets."

Combs also mentioned petitions Helland provided the council that supported her request and which she said totaled more than 152 signatures.

After the council's meeting, Helland said only one other tenant of the building was opposed to her request. She said that business has two entrances and its clients do not have to park on Sixth Street where the limited-time space would have been located.

There were also representatives of another businesses in the building who spoke against the request during the council's last meeting.

There were no speakers or letters in opposition to the request from Grand Ball Costumes.