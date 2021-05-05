Charleston council rejects parking limit requests

CHARLESTON — It's not best to set a precedent of granting time-limit parking spaces on city streets whenever a business requests it, Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs believes.
Those were Combs' remarks Tuesday after the Charleston City Council voted against two requests for 15-minute limit parking spaces from businesses that share street parking with others.
The council voted unanimously against a request for the limited-time spot in front of Tender Touch Grooming, a pet grooming business at 221 Sixth St.
The council split 3-2 but also denied a similar request for a parking space in front of Grand Ball Costumes at 609 Sixth St.
Council members Jeff Lahr and Tim Newell joined Mayor Brandon Combs in voting against the Grand Ball Costumes request. Council members Matt Hutti and Dennis Malak were in favor.
"There are a lot of businesses that would love to have a 15-minute space," Combs said.
The council reviews the requests on a case-by-case basis but allowing an excessive number of them could lead to issues for city police or the city street department, he said.
On the request from Tender Touch Grooming, Combs noted that Jim Wood, the owner of the building, submitted a letter in opposition. In the letter, Wood said none of the other businesses or apartment tenants in the building joined in the request.
The mayor also referred to business owner Gina Helland's comments at the council's meeting two weeks ago, when she said her customers "run in and out when picking up their pets."
Combs also mentioned petitions Helland provided the council that supported her request and which she said totaled more than 152 signatures.
After the council's meeting, Helland said only one other tenant of the building was opposed to her request. She said that business has two entrances and its clients do not have to park on Sixth Street where the limited-time space would have been located.
There were also representatives of another businesses in the building who spoke against the request during the council's last meeting.
There were no speakers or letters in opposition to the request from Grand Ball Costumes.
After the meeting, store owner Jayne Ball-Saret said she was "very disappointed" with the council's decision.
She said most of the people who park directly outside the store aren't there to do business at the store. Much of her business is providing costumes and items for play productions and it's best to have the space to load and unload their large orders, she said.
Meanwhile, the council's other votes Tuesday included approval of a new, four-year contract with the International Association of Firefighters union that represents city firefighters.
Combs said the new agreement includes a 2 1/2% annual cost of living increase and an increase in the city's insurance contribution.
The council also approved street closings in conjunction with the weekly farmers markets on the courthouse square starting in June, and for a car show at Family Worship Center next month.
The farmers markets will take place from 5-10 a.m. Wednesdays from June 2 to Sept. 29. The parking lanes and part of one traffic lane, if needed, will be closed on Sixth Street and Monroe Avenue.
The car show at Family Worship Center at 411 Monroe Ave. will be at 5 p.m. May 22 and areas of Monroe and Fifth Street near there will be closed.
The council also approved plans for the proposed location for Quality Electric in Coles Business Park near Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The city has zoning jurisdiction for the business park.
And in another vote, the council named Malak as mayor pro tem to preside at council meetings and other otherwise act during Combs' absences.