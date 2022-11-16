Charleston council renews towing agreements

CHARLESTON — A contract with three local towing companies has been renewed, allowing the companies to continue working with the city of Charleston and Charleston Police Department.

The agreements are with Bartley Garage, First Class Towing, and CJ's Towing. They were all previously under the contract doing the same services for the city.

The police department has the towing agencies on a rotation so they are used equally as needed.

The towing agencies will be responsible for both emergency and non-emergency towing needs of the city and police department. The agreement will be valid through Nov. 12.

Mayor Brandon Combs also appointed David "Curt" Schaefer to a five-year term on the Coles County Memorial Airport Authority Board.

City Manager Scott Smith thanked Schaefer for being willing to fill the position.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Combs and Smith wished Eastern Illinois University students safe travels as they head home for a weeklong break for Thanksgiving.

"Obviously a lot of students will be going home for the week this weekend and going home and spending time with family," Smith said.

"I just want to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving next week," Combs said. "Try not to eat too much turkey or try to get some sleep if you do eat too much turkey."